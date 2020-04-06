Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McKesson (MCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – McKesson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

3/17/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – McKesson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/11/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.