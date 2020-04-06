Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

3/10/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

2/25/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

QRTEA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 188,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

