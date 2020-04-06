Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $136.00.

3/31/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/18/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

3/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $141.00.

2/18/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Shares of RL stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

