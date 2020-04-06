Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

4/2/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

3/30/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$24.00.

3/20/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$25.00.

3/19/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00.

3/12/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$33.00.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00.

3/4/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

2/7/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

TSE SU traded up C$0.96 on Monday, hitting C$23.94. 6,662,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

