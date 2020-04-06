Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $238.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Vail Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $270.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $268.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

