Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO):

4/2/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 675 ($8.88).

3/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 545 ($7.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

3/23/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/17/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/12/2020 – Auto Trader Group is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of AUTO traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.16). The stock had a trading volume of 8,849,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.

In other news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

