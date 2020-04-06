Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently:

4/2/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Global diversification efforts, solid assets under management (AUM) balance and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to continue supporting this custodian bank’s financials in the quarters ahead. Further, impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with relatively lower volatility is likely to hurt revenues to some extent. Also, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, remains a major concern. If there is any change in individual investment preferences, it could alter the company’s financial position.”

4/1/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

3/23/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 118,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 481,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $446,977,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

