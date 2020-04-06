Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunge (BG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunge (NYSE: BG):

3/31/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Bunge had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Bunge stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

Get Bunge Ltd alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.