Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

3/30/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/10/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.50 to $19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

