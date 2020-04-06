Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $178.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/3/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $171.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/26/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $905,295. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.