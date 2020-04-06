Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

2/7/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 96.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.