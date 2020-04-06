Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/27/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $27.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/20/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – National-Oilwell Varco is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NOV stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

Get National-Oilwell Varco Inc alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.