Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA):

4/2/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

3/20/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

