Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR):

4/6/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SDR stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,373 ($31.22). 383,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,760.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,090.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). Insiders bought 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 in the last 90 days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

