Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/23/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/3/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Get Tapestry Inc alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.