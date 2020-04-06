RED Price Reaches $0.0019 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. RED has a total market cap of $246,535.73 and $7,461.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00611391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007618 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

