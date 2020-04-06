Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $97,763.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

