Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

