Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

