Red Spruce Capital LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,379,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.07.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

