ReddCoin Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $76,268.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00991608 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00172795 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007143 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00063262 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

