Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 410

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.27 ($9.30).

RDW opened at GBX 343 ($4.51) on Monday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 669.67.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

