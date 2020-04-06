Refereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $192,415.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $192,415.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

