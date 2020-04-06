Regalcoin Price Up 41.4% Over Last Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $13,207.91 and $5.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

