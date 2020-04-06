Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $15.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.59. The stock had a trading volume of 244,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,271. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,717,414 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.