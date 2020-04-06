Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) versus Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Critical Survey

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

67.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Beigene shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Beigene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Beigene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 7.06 $2.12 billion $21.47 23.49 Beigene $428.21 million 21.94 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -9.13

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Beigene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 12 13 0 2.52 Beigene 0 4 7 0 2.64

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $458.92, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Beigene has a consensus price target of $204.03, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Beigene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beigene is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Beigene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 26.91% 24.14% 17.98% Beigene -221.53% -69.41% -48.55%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Beigene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Teva, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.