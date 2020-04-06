Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Regional Management worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:RM opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

