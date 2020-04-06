Relex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 43% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Relex has a market capitalization of $267,893.78 and $9.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relex has traded up 56.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

