Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s current price.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

RBNC stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

