Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,991 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Relx to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,188 ($28.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,999.20 ($26.30).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,701.80 ($22.39) on Monday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,799.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,871.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

