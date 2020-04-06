Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Relx stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Relx by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Relx by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

