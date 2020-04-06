Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna and Gate.io. In the last week, Remme has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $103,622.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

