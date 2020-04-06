Ren (REN) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $43.90 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.04483418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036774 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, Binance and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

