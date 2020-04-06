Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WABC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

