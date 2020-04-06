Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 60,671 Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.96% of Identiv worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Identiv Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 23,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $111,809.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

