Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Redfin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,350. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

