Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LEJU stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.73. Leju Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

