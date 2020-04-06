Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,500 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of International Seaways worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE INSW opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a P/E ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

