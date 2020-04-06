Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 455,700 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2,998.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Glu Mobile worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

