Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE TRNO opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.