Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Mobile Mini worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,507,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINI opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $948.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

