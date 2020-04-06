Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

