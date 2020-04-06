Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 180.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of eXp World worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EXPI opened at $7.09 on Monday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 3.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

