Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $245.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

