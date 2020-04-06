Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 111,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.05 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

