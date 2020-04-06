Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

