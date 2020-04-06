Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 700,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,507,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

