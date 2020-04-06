Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.87 Million in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

