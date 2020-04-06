Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of CLS opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

