Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,071 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of ACCO Brands worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

